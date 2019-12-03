Highsmith posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.

After Sunday's performance, Highsmith has now posted double-digit point totals in all but two of the Blue Coats' games this season. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.