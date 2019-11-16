Highsmith totaled 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in the win against Long Island on Friday.

Highsmith picked up five fouls Friday, but still managed to log 35 minutes and score 26 points after averaging 11 over the first two games of the season. The 22-year-old could see his points total regress to the mean since the team had an especially productive night offensively Friday, but he could still be a key contributor in Delaware's high-octane offense.