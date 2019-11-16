Haywood Highsmith: Scores 26 in win
Highsmith totaled 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in the win against Long Island on Friday.
Highsmith picked up five fouls Friday, but still managed to log 35 minutes and score 26 points after averaging 11 over the first two games of the season. The 22-year-old could see his points total regress to the mean since the team had an especially productive night offensively Friday, but he could still be a key contributor in Delaware's high-octane offense.
More News
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Inks Exhibit 10 with 76ers•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Loses spot on roster•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Continues consistent play•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Sent to G League•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Available Tuesday vs. Raptors•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.