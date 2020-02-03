Highsmith had 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists over 38 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.

Highsmith's role for the Blue Coats has been inconsistent this season, but he played in a season-high 38 minutes Saturday en route to a double-double. The 6-foot-4 forward is now averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this year.