Haywood Highsmith: Sets season high in rebounds
Highsmith had 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists over 38 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Highsmith's role for the Blue Coats has been inconsistent this season, but he played in a season-high 38 minutes Saturday en route to a double-double. The 6-foot-4 forward is now averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this year.
