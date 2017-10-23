Hammons was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Hammons has yet to see the floor for the Heat over the first few games of the season, so he'll head to the Sioux Fall Skyforce in order to get some in-game action. Hammons is merely an emergency depth option at center for the Heat, currently behind the likes of Hassan Whitside, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Mickey and Bam Adebayo, so expect plenty of G-League stints throughout the 2017-18 campaign.