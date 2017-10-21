Heat's A.J. Hammons: Available Saturday
Hammons (illness) will be available to play during Saturday's game against the Pacers.
With Hassan Whiteside (knee) out, the Heat will need all the help they can get at center. Kelly Olynyk, Hammons and Bam Adebayo are likely the three candidates to spend the most time at the position Saturday. That said, Hammons certainly makes for a risky DFS play, as he's never recorded more than nine points or seven rebounds in a game.
