Heat's A.J. Hammons: Back at practice Tuesday
Hammons (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Hammons wasn't with the team over the past week due to the flu, but has recovered and is back at practice. He projects to be a deep reserve for Miami and can seemingly be avoided in almost every fantasy format.
