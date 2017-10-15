Heat's A.J. Hammons: Not with team Sunday due to illness
Hammons is dealing with an illness and wasn't with the Heat for Sunday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Hammons has been dealing with an undisclosed illness for nearly two weeks now and despite returning to practice early last week, he's now once again away from the team recovering. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, so consider him questionable for the time being. Hammons will be a deep reserve for the Heat in the frontcourt this season, keeping him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.
