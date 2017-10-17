Play

Hammons (illness) will not play in the Heat's season opener Wednesday against Orlando, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The reserve center continues to deal with an illness that's kept him on the shelf for nearly two weeks. The Heat haven't offered much clarity on the situation, so consider Hammons day-to-day until further notice.

