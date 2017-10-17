Heat's A.J. Hammons: Out for opener
Hammons (illness) will not play in the Heat's season opener Wednesday against Orlando, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The reserve center continues to deal with an illness that's kept him on the shelf for nearly two weeks. The Heat haven't offered much clarity on the situation, so consider Hammons day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Heat's A.J. Hammons: Not with team Sunday due to illness•
-
Heat's A.J. Hammons: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Heat's A.J. Hammons: Out roughly a week with illness•
-
Heat's A.J. Hammons: Traded to Miami•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Hammons: Sets career highs in boards, blocks Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Hammons: Recalled from D-League•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...