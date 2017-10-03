Heat's A.J. Hammons: Out roughly a week with illness
Hammons is battling an illness and will miss roughly a week, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As a result, the reserve big man out of Purdue will likely miss the Heat's next three preseason contests before a potential return next Wednesday against the Wizards. At this point, Hammons is an afterthought in even the deepest of fantasy leagues.
