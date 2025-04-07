Burks (back) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Back discomfort placed Burks on the injury report, but the veteran swingman has been cleared to play Monday. With Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) still on the shelf, Burks is set to continue starting for the Heat. Burks has averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.1 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes across his last seven games (all starts), therefore his fantasy appeal remains muted outside of triples.