Burks (back) tallied four points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 116-113 loss to the Pistons.

In his return from a seven-game absence due to a low back strain, Burks made his way back into the Miami rotation, replacing Terry Rozier. He didn't provide much of a scoring boost off the bench, and Burks could be at risk of seeing his minutes get cut down a bit if Andrew Wiggins (lower leg) is able to play in the Heat's next game Friday versus the Rockets.