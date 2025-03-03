Burks accumulated 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Burks' insertion into the starting lineup was a bit of a surprise, as Duncan Robinson was considered to be the next man up with Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) sidelined. Burks responded with an excellent showing beyond the arc, taking all five of his shots from deep and connecting on four of them. The 14-year vet will revert back to the bench when Wiggins and Jaquez return, leaving him with zero fantasy value.