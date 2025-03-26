Burks supplied 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 victory over the Warriors.

Burks got the nod in the starting lineup due to the absence of Duncan Robinson (back), and the veteran made the most of the opportunity, missing just two shots from the floor and finishing as one of the Heat's most reliable scoring weapons. Burks has scored in double digits in three of his five starts this season, and while his fantasy upside will experience an uptick as long as he remains in the starting lineup, the availability of Robinson, as well as other backcourt options, will ultimately determine that going forward.