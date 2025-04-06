Burks supplied 24 points (8-18 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Burks is making the most of his newfound starting role, and he took a step forward Saturday by establishing a new season-high scoring output in a game where the Heat were depleted. Burks has been productive in a starting role and has scored in double digits in five of his last seven first-unit appearances, averaging 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 43.1 percent from three-point range.