The Heat signed Williams to a two-way contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams will take the two-way spot that belonged to R.J. Hampton, whom the Heat waived in a corresponding move. A second-year guard out of Wake Forest, Williams has spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In 32 appearances this season, Williams had averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.0 minutes per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.