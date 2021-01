Iguodala (neck) is active for Saturday's game versus the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The 37-year-old missed Thursday's contest due to neck spasms but will return from the one-game absence against Sacramento. Iguodala is averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.4 minutes this season.