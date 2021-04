Iguodala (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran forward sat out Saturday against Cleveland due to a sore left hip, but his absence will be limited to one game. Iguodala is averaging 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.3 minutes for Miami this season.