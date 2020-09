Iguodala (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Bucks.

Despite a sprained right ankle, the veteran will take the court with the Heat up 2-0 on the Bucks. In the playoffs, Iguodala is averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 22.8 minutes.