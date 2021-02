Iguodala (neck) is available for Monday's game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 37-year-old was considered probable with neck spasms, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Monday. Iguodala is averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.8 minutes through 17 games this season.