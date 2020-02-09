Iguodala (not injury related) is expected to be available but it's not clear if he will play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala is likely to suit up, but coach Erik Spoelstra is "still workout out what the rotations will look like," so it's possible he doesn't take the court. More information may arrive following the team's morning shootaround or pregame activities.