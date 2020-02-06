Heat's Andre Iguodala: Debut may not come until next week
Iguodala, who was officially dealt to the Heat on Thursday as part of a three-team, seven-player deal, said he plans to take a physical Friday and will need "a couple of days" before he's ready to make his 2019-20 debut, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Miami first struck an agreement with the Grizzlies on a deal for Iguodala on Wednesday, but the trade wasn't finalized until shortly before Thursday's deadline. According to Wojnarowski, Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder will head to Miami, Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow and Gorgui Dieng were sent to Memphis and James Johnson will be dealt to Minnesota. As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with Miami, though the Heat will hold a team option for the 2021-22 season. Since Iguodala never reported to the Grizzlies after being acquired from Golden State in the summer, he'll need some additional time to ramp up. Once he's ready to play -- perhaps as soon as Sunday's game in Portland -- Iguodala should slot into coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, though the 36-year-old will likely struggle to see enough minutes or usage to be relevant outside of 14-team fantasy leagues or deeper.
