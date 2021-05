Iguodala was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) during Tuesday's loss to Dallas while contributing two assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

The 37-year-old was virtually invisible in his spot start for Jimmy Butler (illness), going scoreless with minimal stats across 22 minutes. Iguodala's days of consistent fantasy value are far behind him, so feel free to leave the 17-year veteran on the waiver wire regardless of Butler's status moving forward.