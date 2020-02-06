Heat's Andre Iguodala: Heading to Miami, signs extension

Iguodala was traded from the Grizzlies to the Heat on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with Miami following the deal.

Memphis' full return is not yet known, though it includes Justice Winslow (back), per Woj. Iguodala has finally found a new home after sitting out the first half of the season while awaiting a trade. The veteran should play a vital role for the Heat down the stretch. While Iguodala hasn't yet played this season, he appeared in 68 games for the Warriors in 2018-19, posting averages of 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 23.2 minutes.