Iguodala scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one block in Miami's 116-108 victory over Toronto on Wednesday.

Iguodala was able to make a season-high four threes, which led to his third double-digit scoring game of the season. The veteran has had a consistent role in the rotation this season and is still one of the better defenders in the NBA. In his 17th season, Iguodala is averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game and should be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.