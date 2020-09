Iguodala will attempt to return to Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks after suffering a right ankle sprain.

The veteran forward sustained the injury on a three-point attempt when he landed on the foot of Kyle Korver, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. Iguodala had four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes prior to the injury.