Iguodala ended with 15 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 series-clinching victory over the Celtics.

Iguodala turned back the clock Sunday, going for a season-high 15 points just when the Heat needed it the most. The veteran came through in spades and will now play in his sixth-straight NBA Finals. Looking ahead, Iguodala is going to be called upon more for his defensive capabilities, likely to be charged with defending LeBron James for significant periods. A flurry of points such as this is unlikely to become a regular part of his game, although, his value to the team is unquestionable.