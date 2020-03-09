Play

Iguodala amassed just one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two assists, two blocks and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 victory over Washington.

Iguodala's real-life value far outweighs his overall fantasy appeal and this was on full display Sunday. He typically provides excellent defense and should serve as a vital cog in the Heat's title aspirations. Unfortunately, that does not often translate into fantasy value and he should be left for those in deeper formats.

