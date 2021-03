Iguodala will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to left hip soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Iguodala played nine minutes during Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, posting eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal. However, he picked up a hip injury along the way and will sit out the one-game road trip to Memphis. In his absence, Max Strus, KZ Okpala and Precious Achiuwa are all candidates to see more minutes.