Heat's Andre Iguodala: Plays bench role in debut
Iguodala registered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 115-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 36-year-old was back in action for the first time in eight months and made an impact across the box score in his Heat debut, though he didn't stand out in any one area. The veteran swingman could see a slight uptick in minutes in future games once he regains some conditioning, but his fantasy upside will be fairly limited when the Heat are at full strength. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (foot) on Sunday but could have both players back for Monday's showdown with the Warriors.
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.