Iguodala is probable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics due to lower back spasms.

Though Iguodala is dealing with an injury, he's still expected to suit up and play during Game 3 with the Heat up 2-0. From Game 1 against Milwaukee onward, the veteran is averaging 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.