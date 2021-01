Iguodala (neck) is probable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran forward returned from a one-game absence due to neck spasms and had one points (0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT0, six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 26 minutes. Iguodala isn't full past the injury but is expected to play Monday.