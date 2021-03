Iguodala (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Indiana, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

A sore hip sidelined Iguodala for Wednesday's loss to Memphis, but it doesn't look to be anything that will keep him out long term. The veteran guard has been a key piece in the rotation, and while he's averaging 1.0 steal per game, he doesn't do nearly enough elsewhere to warrant fantasy consideration.