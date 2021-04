Iguodala is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a sore left hip.

The Heat are listing several regulars as out or questionable Monday as they play on the second night of a back-to-back. For Iguodala, the schedule scenario is likely a much bigger factor than the sore hip. The veteran started Sunday's win over Brooklyn and played 27 minutes -- his second-highest total of the season.