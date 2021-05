Iguodala (hip) will be available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A hip injury caused Iguodala to miss the final game of the regular season, but he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs. In 21.3 minutes per game this season, he averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.