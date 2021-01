Iguodala had two points (1-1 FG), eight assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Thursday's 125-108 loss to the Sixers.

Iguodala has been more prominent in the Heat offense with many of their players out due to COVID-19 protocol. He recorded nine assists through his first seven games this season. But with many Miami players out, Iguodala logged 15 assists across back-to-back contests against the Sixers.