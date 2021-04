Iguodala will be held out of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a hip issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The hip has been bothering Iguodala for the last several days, so his absence Monday is likely precautionary. The veteran played 19 minutes in Saturday's win over Chicago, finishing with six points, two steals and a rebound in the 106-101 victory.