Iguodala posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 win over the Raptors.

Iguodala scored a season-high 13 points in his first double-digit effort of the season. He's occupying a similar role to last season thus far, averaging 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.7 minutes. Ultimately, the veteran isn't fantasy relevant unless you're in an extremely deep league.