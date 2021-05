Iguodala (hip) is available and starting Tuesday against the Mavericks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 37-year-old was considered questionable for Tuesday's contest, but he'll receive his first start of the season with Jimmy Butler (illness) sidelined. Iguodala last started April 18 and 19, and averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes.