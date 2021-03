Head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated Saturday that Iguodala (hip) is a question mark for Sunday's tilt versus the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Iguodala claimed a questionable tag prior to Friday's game as well before ultimately sitting out and the staff will likely take things easy with the veteran to ensure he can avoid reinjury. Look for his status to be clarified prior to the opening tip.