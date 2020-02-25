Iguodala recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, four blocks and three rebounds during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

While Iguodala couldn't find his shot, he made a defensive impact, tying his career-high four blocks. Since joining the Heat, he's averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 20.3 minutes. He might occasionally pay off as a flyer in DFS, but he isn't providing much value for standard season-long fantasy leagues.