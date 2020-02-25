Heat's Andre Iguodala: Ties career-high four blocks
Iguodala recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, four blocks and three rebounds during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Cavaliers.
While Iguodala couldn't find his shot, he made a defensive impact, tying his career-high four blocks. Since joining the Heat, he's averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 20.3 minutes. He might occasionally pay off as a flyer in DFS, but he isn't providing much value for standard season-long fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Heat's Andre Iguodala: Plays bench role in debut•
-
Heat's Andre Iguodala: Ready for 2019-20 debut•
-
Heat's Andre Iguodala: Could play Sunday•
-
Heat's Andre Iguodala: Debut may not come until next week•
-
Heat's Andre Iguodala: Heading to Miami, signs extension•
-
Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Willing to sit rest of season•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...