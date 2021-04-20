Iguodala had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Iguodala was questionable before the tipoff due to a sore hip, though that didn't seem to be case once the game started -- the veteran started in place of Jimmy Butler (ankle) and delivered a vintage performance, ending as one of three starters with at least 15 points and contributing with multiple tallies across the board. In fact, Iguodala paced the team in both steals and blocks while ending second in assists and third in rebounds, so he was all over the court Monday. Expect Iguodala to continue seeing an increased workload while Butler remains out.