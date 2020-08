Iguodala (hip) will be available for Monday's Game 4 against Indiana, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A sore left hip landed the veteran on the injury report, but, as he did in Game 3, Iguodala will play through the ailment in a bench role. Iguodala has played 28 minutes in each of the Heat's last two games, totaling 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.