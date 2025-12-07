Wiggins supplied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-111 loss to Sacramento.

Wiggins delivered an efficient performance from the floor and was one of just two Heat starters to score in double figures. However, he put up just 10 shot attempts for a second consecutive game, finishing with 13 points in each of them. The veteran forward has seen a dip in his scoring numbers to kick off December, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest across four games. Still, he has shot 46.2 percent from three-point range over that stretch.