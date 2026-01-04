Wiggins finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward continues to make a steady contribution to Miami's offense. Wiggins has scored in double digits in 13 of 14 games since the beginning of December, averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.