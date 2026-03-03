Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Wiggins was added to the team's injury report as probable due to bilateral knee tendinitis, and he's since been upgraded to available. The veteran forward has appeared in five straight games for the Heat and is averaging 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.2 minutes per outing during this span.
More News
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Nets 16 points with four stocks•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Knocks down three treys in return•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Available for Friday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Wednesday•