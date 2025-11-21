Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday that Wiggins (hip) is going to be day-to-day going forward, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

"It just got really tight the latter part of the fourth quarter. He's day-to-day. He also wasn't feeling well that whole game," Spoelstra said in regards to Wiggins' 17-point effort against the Warriors. "So that might have had an effect a little bit. But overall, we're encouraged by the prognosis on it." Wiggins has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, but a return against the 76ers on Sunday appears to be on the table.