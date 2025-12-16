Wiggins supplied 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to the Raptors.

It was a ninth consecutive game in double figures in scoring for Wiggins, who also supplied a full stat line Monday. The veteran forward has been a well-rounded fantasy producer throughout 2025-26, with Wiggins averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game over his last nine outings.