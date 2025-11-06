Wiggins finished Wednesday's 122-112 loss to Denver with 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.

The 30-year-old forward topped 20 points for the third time in the last five games and set a season high in assists as he begins to get comfortable in the Heat offense. Over this stretch, Wiggins is averaging 19.8 points, 4.6 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.2 minutes a contest while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from long distance.