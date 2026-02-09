Wiggins posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 victory over the Wizards.

Wiggins wasn't a focal point as a scorer, but he knocked down three triples as part of a lopsided Heat victory. The forward recorded his second double-double of the season, with the first coming Jan. 25 against the Suns. Wiggins has now scored in double figures in 13 straight games, though he's reached the 20-point mark just once during that span.