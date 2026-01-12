Wiggins closed with 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

In Sunday's loss to the Thunder, Wiggins notched his ninth 20-point performance of the season while knocking down seven threes, his most since Dec. 3, 2022. The 30-year-old forward entered Sunday's game with only one 20-point game over the last 16 contests, although it wasn't all positive for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, as Wiggins also matched a career-high with six turnovers. Wiggins is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over 28.5 minutes per contest in six games to begin January.